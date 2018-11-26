Wanna Sell Your House? Use Underwear Models To Show It Off!!!

There’s a woman named Kristin Gyldenege who’s a real estate agent in the Houston area. And she was recently struggling to get any interest in a house she was selling in Conroe, Texas.

So, she took new photos of the house, featuring two fitness models in their underwear.

Unfortunately, the Houston Association of Realtors pulled the photos off the listing because, apparently, a bunch of people complained.

Well at least Kristin is happy, “when I found out I had 100 complaints, I’m like, ‘Sweet, that’s like 10,000 people that have seen it,” she said in an interview.

So her plan worked! She says the house hasn’t gotten any offers yet, but it’s finally drawing some interest. Quote, “We had six showings yesterday.”