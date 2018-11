We have a new candidate for the Darwin Awards!!!

A guy in Florida broke into a zoo park on Monday and jumped into their crocodile pit, while he was wearing Crocs.

At least one of the crocodiles bit him, and he’s in the hospital now.

When he gets out, he’ll be facing charges for burglary and criminal mischief.

Watch the entertaining news story below…Are we sure this isn’t a skit on some sitcom?!?