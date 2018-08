Eli Young Band is back with an amazing Love Ain’t video, and it is a tribute to the Wounded Warrior Project. Mike Eli says the band has been working with them for a long time, and supports all they’ve done for military families and those who’ve served.

“They’ve shined a light on the understanding that their struggle doesn’t end when they get home. It’s something that continues on, sometimes for a long time. And there’s a lot of work that has to go into helping them survive the aftermath.”