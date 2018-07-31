WATCH: Granny Can Shake It!! By Joey Jarvis | Jul 31, 2018 @ 6:14 AM All those crazy kids are doing it, why can’t Granny?!? Somebody posted video of her 70-year-old mom learning almost immediately how to do the floss dance. She saw a kid do it . . . so after a couple of practice moves she’s got it down. SHARE RELATED CONTENT You Can Buy A Time Machine For $300!!! WATCH: “EYB – Love Ain’t” Will Bring A Tear To Your Eyes Just Because You Can, Should You?!? Carrie Underwood At The Opry The Zuck Got Stuck!! Argue With Your Kids…You’ll Lose Most Of The Time