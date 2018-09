Some guy posted an overly cheery music video about BAD stuff happening. And it’s been one of the top-trending videos on YouTube, mostly because it’s just weird.

It’s called “Mount St. Helens Is About to Blow Up“, and it’s supposed to be dumb. All the verses are about how it’s gonna be a great day . . . even if Mount St. Helens erupts, climate change gets worse, and the Dow Jones drops to zero.

Crazy what will become popular in today’s world!