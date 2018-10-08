Watch now: Blake Shelton strips it down for “Turnin’ Me On” music video

Warner Music NashvilleBlake Shelton gives his latest top twenty hit the acoustic treatment in the new music video for “Turnin’ Me On.”

Co-writer Jessi Alexander harmonizes with Blake in the clip, which was filmed at the legendary Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Originally founded by Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin, The Jim Henson Company, the creator of The Muppets, bought the historic landmark in 2000.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake have all recorded there.

You can check out Blake’s new video for “Turnin’ Me On” at CMT.com.

