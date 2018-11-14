Watch now: CMA nominee Lauren Alaina looks back on her “crazy” year of “pinch-me” moments

ABC/Image Group LALauren Alaina is the only female artist nominated in the Best New Artist category at this Wednesday night’s CMA Awards. While she’d like to win, she thinks she doesn’t have much chance, especially against one particular nominee in her category.

“I got to tour all summer with Luke Combs and the force that is Luke Combs is unstoppable,” Lauren tells ABC Radio. “And I just got to witness what he’s done first-hand every night. I would obviously love to win but I’m really proud to represent the ladies, and just to be nominated at all. It’s been a really amazing year.”

And what are some of the things Lauren’s done that have made this year amazing?

“I was able to go out on the road and feel the difference, to see it first-hand with the fans, and to feel the impact that we’ve had. And I got engaged!” she laughs. “It’s just been a lot of pinch-me moments. And then winning the ACM and now to be nominated as [CMA] Best New Artist, I’m just really proud. It’s been really crazy.”

But while Lauren’s thrilled to be nominated there’s something she says she’d like to see next year. “How amazing would it if next year, in the [New Artist] category, there’s one male and four females?” she asks.

Even if she doesn’t win Wednesday night, Lauren’s got a few more things to celebrate: Her duet with Kane Brown, “What Ifs,” has just gone quadruple platinum, and Kane recorded a song she co-wrote for his new album, Experiment.

“That’s a big moment for me!” she laughs.