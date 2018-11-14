Watch now: CMA nominees Lady Antebellum look forward to watching new stars, hugging old friends and rooting for Kelsea Ballerini at this year’s show

ABC/Image Group LALady Antebellum are up for Vocal Group of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards. They’ve been attending the show for about a decade now and Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott say there are certain things they look forward to seeing on the show each year.

“Seeing these new artists, I think…’cause this is what these shows are, to me — to break new artists, and to show people, ‘This is the new crop,’” Charles tells ABC Radio. “And also, you’re always excited to see Keith Urban and our buddy Luke [Bryan] and see what they do…there’s so many [things] to look forward to!”

Hillary Scott adds that personally, she’s excited to attend the CMA Awards so she can spend time with their fellow artists, who they rarely get to see.

“We all tour kinda at the same time, we’re never in the same place at the same time except on nights like this,” she explains. “So to be able to hug a lot of my best girlfriends and say hi, it’s really special.”

One of those girlfriends Hillary’s looking forward to seeing is Kelsea Ballerini. Lady A brought her out on tour with them when she was up-and-coming, and now she’s nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

“I’m so unbelievably proud for her and everything that’s going on…her poise, and her record,” gushes Hillary. “And obviously she’s like a baby sister to me, so I’m rooting for her for sure!”

Tune in Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. to see if Lady A can beat out young upstarts Old Dominion, LANCO and Midland to capture the Vocal Group of the Year trophy for a fourth time.

