Watch now: CMA nominees Old Dominion on winning, new music, and why the CMA is like the “Super Bowl” — for their wives

ABC/Image Group LAGoing into Wednesday’s CMA Awards, Old Dominion is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year for the second year in a row. The group’s Trevor Rosen says actually winning this time around would mean a lot to them.

“It would be very satisfying,” he tells ABC Radio. “It’s something that we’ve watched since we were young, y’know, so to be up there accepting one — I mean, you can’t really describe it, y’know? It’s very validating…it’s a lot of things.”

Going to the CMAs each year isn’t just exciting for the group, though: Trevor says their wives can’t wait to get glammed up and hit the red carpet with them.

“It’s really their Super Bowl,” he laughs. “They only get a couple weeks a year to kinda walk on this side of it and see what we do, so they get very excited.”

Geoff Sprung cracks, “Yeah, it’s like their Stanley Cup!”

But in addition to anticipating their first CMA Award, O.D. is also gearing up for the release of their third album sometime next year. So far, we’ve heard the first single, “Make It Sweet,” which lead singer Matthew Ramsey say is “a good launching point for the album.”

“It sets the tone for the album,” he adds. “We’re all very excited about this music, for sure.”



