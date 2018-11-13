Watch now: Keith Urban says his multiple CMA nominations are “all cream”

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at this Wednesday’s CMA Awards. But he says all those nods, especially Entertainer, are just a bonus because he’s been having such a great time this year.

“I’ve had the best fun on this Graffiti U World Tour, more than any other tour we’ve ever done. So to get that nomination, with the tour and everything else…it’s all cream!” he tells ABC Radio.

Even if he does’t win any trophies this year, Keith has already won many CMA Awards in the past, and of course, his wife Nicole Kidman has won her fair share of awards as well, including an Oscar. So where does the couple keep all their hardware?

“We have a little office, there’s a couple in there,” he says. “But I sent a lot to my mom. She puts ’em in her house.”

“It’s right that she should have them!” he adds. “I mean, for all the years she drove me around to gigs and all kinds of singing competitions, y’know — the work that her and dad put into the early part of my career.”

So, does Keith have any predictions for a category he’s not nominated in? He’s worked with nearly all of this year’s Female Vocalist nominees, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris. Who does he think has the best chance of taking home the trophy?

“Who knows? I mean, Carrie made a fantastic record…but Maren’s just made a record that I’ve heard little bits and pieces of..incredible!” gushes Keith.

“Kelsea’s been out on the road with us all this year singing her butt off…[Miranda’s group] Pistol Annies just put out a great record — everybody’s on fire right now!”

