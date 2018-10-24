Watch now: Tim McGraw teams up with world-famous “light painter” for “Neon Church” video

Columbia NashvilleTim McGraw has teamed up with world-renowned “light painter” Patrick Rochon to create a unique lyric video for his latest hit, “Neon Church.”

“We wanted to give the fans something really special with this lyric video,” Tim says, “and we were blown away with Patrick’s work. He’s an artist who uses light as paint and darkness as a canvas. That couldn’t be more perfect for ‘Neon Church.’”

You can check out the first-of-its-kind lyric video on YouTube now.

Both “Neon Church” and the new track “Thought About You” are from Tim’s new album, which is expected sometime in 2019.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Thomas Rhett, Dierks, Brothers Osborne, FGL, Bebe Rexha, Pistol Annies and Kacey Musgraves set to play the 52nd CMAs Luke Combs’ die-hard fans from the beginning are still with him — and a couple even tied the knot WATCH – The Set List! Lady Antebellum makes a special announcement and 2018 CMA Performers are revealed! Cole Swindell celebrates his #1 “Break Up” with his fans Listen now: Florida Georgia Line releases “baby-maker” “Talk You Out of It” as new single Tip It On Back: Dierks Bentley to executive-produce new Fox comedy set in a Nashville bar
Comments