A company called Boston Dynamics make incredible robots! This one can dance! Check it out shaking its stuff!!!

RELATED CONTENT

Win Tickets to See Old Dominion

A candle that smells like Hill’s snack bar?!?!?!

Random Facts For Your Monday

Dudley Primary Fall Festival Oct. 12th

How Much Was $10 Worth The Year You Were Born

We’ve All Seen It…But Watch It Again…Fake Or Not Fake