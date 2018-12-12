What Makes You Country? Luke Bryan’s sons Bo and Tate demonstrate the answer in new video

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan’s sons, 10-year-old Bo and 8-year-old Tate, are his co-stars in his new video for “What Makes You Country,” which premieres later this week.

The American Idol judge teased the music video on his socials, sharing a short clip set around a campfire where the boys ask if they can go play a game of Spotlight.

 

Luke also shared some exclusive stills from the shoot with Entertainment Tonight — they show him sitting on the porch of a rustic cabin, throwing a stick with his dog Choc. In the photos, the boys also ride ATVs and slide in the mud.

The video for “What Makes You Country” — which is already a top twenty hit — is set to arrive on Thursday.

