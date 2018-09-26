What’s Your Opinion? Should Students Get A 50% Even If They Don’t Turn In Work?!?

There’s a 52-year-old woman named Diane Tirado, and she’s been a teacher for almost two decades. She started working as an eighth grade social studies teacher in Port St. Lucie, Florida this school year.

Well . . . at the beginning of the year, she gave her class an assignment, to make an “explorer’s notebook.” They had two weeks, but some of them didn’t turn anything in, so Diane gave them zeroes. And, earlier this month, she got fired for it!!!

It turns out the school has a policy that says the lowest grade a teacher can give a student is 50%. Which is crazy, as Diane says, quote, “If there’s nothing to grade, how can I give somebody a 50%?”

Even her students think it’s ridiculous she got fired over the policy. One of them wrote on her Facebook post about the firing, “You showed me to be responsible for my work and the things that I do.”

The school is standing by her firing. They put out a statement that said this was part of a pattern of her being, quote, “defiant” and she wasn’t just fired over the grades.

