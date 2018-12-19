Will Garth and Trisha finally record their duet record in 2019…live at the Ryman?

ABC/Image Group LAThe idea of an entire Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood duet record pre-dates even the couple’s 1997 hit, “In Another’s Eyes.” Now, it looks like it may finally happen….but with a twist.

Of course, Garth and Trisha have cut multiple songs together through the years, like 2005’s “Love Will Always Win” and “Whiskey to Wine,” from Garth’s last album. But the closest they’ve come to an entire project of duets is 2016’s Christmas Together, which included quite a few solo tracks.

Now, though, Garth says the two are on track to finally complete the project, thanks to a fan who asked if, once they recorded the album, they’d ever do a full concert of duets. That’s when Garth had the idea to combine the two.

“What if we cut a live duet record in front of a live audience? And that’s how we do our duet record?” he says in a new interview with Variety.

“And then all of a sudden you have a live greatest hits duet record and people get to watch how a record is made, so you kind of bring the studio to the stage,” Garth explains. “Section it off like you do in a regular studio, cut things live right there in front of people.”

Garth predicts it will likely happen in the next year at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, in between his stadium tour that launches in March, and Trisha’s upcoming solo dates.

Trisha’s new album of Sinatra covers, Let’s Be Frank, launches this Thursday exclusively through Williams Sonoma, ahead of a wider release next year.

In more Garth news, earlier this week, he hinted his entire back catalog is coming on vinyl, for the first time ever.

