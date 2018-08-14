Would You Turn In A Family Member?

Would you turn in a friend or family member if you found out they committed a serious crime? A new survey asked people about everything from shoplifting to murder. Here are ten crimes, and how many of us would rat them out.

1. Murder. 87% said they’d turn in a friend or family member for it. 7% said they weren’t sure . . . 3% refused to answer . . . and 3% said they wouldn’t turn them in.

2. Dealing hard drugs, like heroin. 74% would turn them in.

3. Animal cruelty, 71%.

4. Assault, 68%.

5. Illegal firearms, 64%.

6. Drunk driving, 53%.

7. Scamming the government out of benefits, 45%.

8. Dealing pot, 44%.

9. Tax evasion, 35%.

10. Shoplifting, 33%.