WV News Team Get In To A Bar Fight!

A woman named Erica Bivens is the anchor at WSAZ, which is the NBC affiliate in Charleston, West Virginia. A woman named Chelsea Ambriz does the weather.

Well, they were out at a bar last week, and Erica accused Chelsea of flirting with her husband.

Chelsea shoved Erica, and they both fell down, but Erica wound up with a ruptured eardrum and a fractured skull.

Chelsea was arrested for misdemeanor battery of a coworker, and she’s due in court in three weeks. She could be looking at up to a year in jail or a fine.

Neither of them has been on the air since this all went down, and we don’t know if the station is planning to fire Chelsea.

