Listen To Dan + Shay’s Original Holiday Song, “Take Me Home for Christmas”

Dan + Shay, comprised of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, have released their first original holiday song, “Take Me Home for Christmas.”

“This is our first original Christmas song, and we had a blast writing and recording it,” says Dan. “It was cool to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, because I think we could all use some extra positivity and cheer. Our fans have asked for Christmas music every year, so I hope you all have as much fun listening to it as we did making it.”

Take a listen to “Take Me Home for Christmas” at the link: here.

