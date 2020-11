Little Big Town have released their new video for “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” The new tune is featured on the quartet’s ninth studio album, Nightfall, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart back n January and is currently No. 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 15 weeks.

Watch LBT’s new video for “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com