Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Diagnosed With COVID-19

Tyler Hubbard, one half of the country-music duo Florida Georgia Line, says he's tested positive for Covid-19. Hubbard posted the news of his diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, saying he's currently asymptomatic and is quarantining on his tour bus away from his wife and children. Hubbard wrote alongside a photo of himself: "Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

Florida Georgia Line, made up of Hubbard and Brian Kelley, were scheduled to perform their song "Long Live" at Wednesday night's CMA Awards in Nashville but will miss the show due to the diagnosis. Rehearsals for the CMA Awards are currently underway. The show will air live November 11th on ABC from the Music City Center in Nashville.

