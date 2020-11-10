Lee Brice Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss CMA Awards

Lee Brice has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, will not perform at the CMA Awards on Nov. 11. Brice was slated to take the stage with Carly Pearce to sing their No. 1 hit, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

A representative for Lee said that Lee is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.” The singer was tested and received his results before arriving onsite for the show’s rehearsal or activities. This year’s show will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center without an in-person audience, but more than 30 artists are expected to be onsite to perform.

