Russell Dickerson Earns His 4th No. 1 Hit With “Love You Like I Used To”

Russell Dickerson has earned his fourth No. 1 single with “Love You Like I Used To” which reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week.

“Love You Like I Used To” is the lead single from Russell’s 10-song sophomore album, Southern Symphony, which will drop on Dec. 4.

Russell topped the charts with “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma” in 2018, and then scored his third No. 1 single with “Every Little Thing” in November 2019. All three songs were featured on his debut album, Yours.

