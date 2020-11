Thomas Rhett has released his latest single “What’s Your Country Song.”

“What’s Your Country Song” is the first new music from TR’s upcoming fifth studio album, and will impact country radio on Nov. 16.

You an listen to TR’s “What’s Your Country Song” at the link here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com