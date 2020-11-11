Take A Look At The Trailer For Kristen Stewart’s New Holiday Film “Happiest Season”

Kristen Stewart stars along with Mackenzie Davis in the first trailer for the romantic-comedy Happiest Season.

Happiest Season follows Abby (Stewart), who plans on proposing to Harper (Davis) at Harper’s family holiday party. But things change when Abby discovers that her girlfriend has yet to come out to her conservative family.

Happiest Season also stars Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Holland. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produce with Jaclyn Huntling for Temple Hill.

Stewart last starred in “Charlie’s Angels.” Davis played the titular role in “Tully” opposite Charlize Theron, and also appeared in the “Terminator” reboot with Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Happiest Season debuts Dec. 25 on Hulu, skipping a theatrical release in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the trailer at the link: here.

