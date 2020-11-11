Netflix Renews ‘The Umbrella Academy For Season 3

Netflix has officially renewed The Umbrella Academy for Season 3. Steve Blackman is set to return as showrunner, and The Umbrella Academy comic co-creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will return as executive producers.

Most of the cast will reprise their roles: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Like the first two seasons, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 10 episodes. Production is set to begin in Toronto this February.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix Via popculture.com The super-powered Hargreeves siblings are headed back to Netflix for another season. On Tuesday,…

Editorial credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com