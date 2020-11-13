The Weeknd Set To Perform At 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performer has been announced, and it will be The Weeknd taking stage on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. JAY-Zs’s Roc Nation is serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

JAY-Z said in a statement, “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased the big news prior to the announcement on Instagram with videos of himself with flashing blue lights, writing, “LV813.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year; more than 104 million viewers tuned in to last year’s show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Super Bowl LV will air on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, on CBS.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com