‘Chicago Fire’ Suspends Production After Positive COVID-19 Tests

NBC’s Chicago Fire has paused production for two weeks after several members of the production team tested positive for COVID-19. The drama series, currently filming its ninth season, halted production on Sunday, Nov. 8 and will not resume for 14 days, or until on or after Nov. 22, due to increased precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Production was suspended after several individuals produced positive results. Those individuals, who are believed to be in Zone 1 (as series resumed productions, “zones” were created to provide protection to cast and crew members), performed duties that required close proximity to other members of the cast and crew. The test results triggered guidelines set by the state and county, such as contact tracing.

The shutdown comes just a little more than a month after a similar scenario played out on the set of Chicago Med. In late September, production on that series was paused for two weeks after a production team member tested positive for the virus. All three Chicago series – Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD — are filmed in Chicago, and Illinois recently set a record for a second day in a row with 12,657 new cases. The return to filming comes with a number of changes as production companies enact new safety measures, such as frequent testing and social distancing on set when possible.

