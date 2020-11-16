E! People’s Choice Awards 2020: The Complete List Of Winners

The E! People’s Choice Awards was held on Sunday, November 15 hosted by Demi Lovato from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony honored fan favorites across television, film, music, and social media.

Will Smith took home awards for both Movie of 2020 (for Bad Boys for Life) and Male Movie Star of 2020. Top TV honors went to Grey’s Anatomy for Show of 2020 and its lead actress, Ellen Pompeo, won Female TV Star of the year. In music, BTS won big, nabbing Group, Song, and Music Video of 2020 with “Dynamite,” and Album with Map of the Soul: 7.

Jennifer Lopez received the People’s Icon Award, while Tyler Perry was honored with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award, and Tracee Ellis Ross was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

