Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line & More To Perform On ‘CMA Country Christmas ‘2020

Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, and Darius Rucker (in tandem with violinist Lindsey Stirling) will be featured on CMA Country Christmas, which is set to air Nov. 30 on ABC. The show will be hosted by Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, who will be making their TV hosting debut together. Rhett will also perform on the show.

CMA Country Christmas is in its 11th year. “The idea for this year’s show was to do a throwback [to] the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” says Robert Deaton, the show’s executive producer and writer.

You can view a trailer for the special at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com