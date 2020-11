Thomas Rhett released a video for his brand-new single, “What’s Your Country Song,” the first new music from his upcoming fifth studio album.

The tune references classic songs like “Friends in Low Places,” “Neon Moon,” “Chattahoochee” and more, and was released to country radio yesterday, Nov. 16.

You can watch the video for “What’s Your Country Song” on YouTube.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com