Lady A Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘Ocean’ Album Featuring Thomas Rhett

Lady A is celebrating the one year anniversary of their album Ocean, with a deluxe version.

Ocean Deluxe Edition arrives this Friday, November 20 and features 6 additional songs, including one featuring Thomas Rhett. The new tracks, “Champagne Night (From Songland),” “Underwater,” “Let It Be Love (At Home Version),” “Champagne Night (Tiki Bar Version)”, “What If I Never Get Over You (Live from 3rd and Lindsley)” and “Heroes” (feat. Thomas Rhett).

You can check out Lady A’s music video for “Champagne Night (From Songland)” at the link: here.

