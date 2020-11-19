Carrie Underwood’s Holiday Special Coming To HBO Max This December

Carrie Underwood’s new holiday special My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood is headed to HBO Max on December 3. Carrie will be performing holiday classics along with her new Christmas songs that can be found on her latest album, The Gift, which was released back in September.

The HBO Max special will feature a duet with John Legend, singing “Hallelujah,” and fans will also get an inside look behind the scenes of Carrie recording “Little Drummer Boy” with her five-year-old son Isaiah.

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood will be available to stream starting Thursday, December 3 on HBO Max. You can take a sneak peek of Carrie and son Isaiah singing “Little Drummer Boy” on YouTube.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com