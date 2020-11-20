Brandi Carlile Announces Memoir ‘Broken Horses’ To Be Released In April

Brandi Carlile announced Thursday that her memoir, called “Broken Horses,” is due out April 2021. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter-instrumentalist is known for such songs as “The Story” and “The Joke” and for her album “By the Way, I Forgive You.”

Her publisher calls the book an “evocative and piercingly honest” journey through the life that has shaped her “very raw art.” Carlile writes about her “dysfunctional but loving family,” her years of “sleepless tours” and her collaborations with everyone from Elton John to Tanya Tucker.

Carlile herself will read the audio edition. Broken Horses will be available in both hardcover and digital formats.



