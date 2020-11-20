Miranda Lambert Drops New Song Titled “Champion”

Miranda Lambert released new music on Thursday, a song from the podcast she’s executive producing. “Champion” is part of the season finale of the Make It Up As We Go podcast soundtrack.

Make It Up As We Go, a scripted podcast that follows young singer-songwriter Charlotte Sayles (Burke) who is pursuing a career in the music industry. Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid, Bobby Bones and Craig Robinson are part of the cast and Lambert and Ell appear as themselves.

The soundtrack was released in its entirety, and also features a song from Lindsay Ell. Make It Up As We Go creator Scarlett Burke is the main vocalist in all nine songs on the podcast.

