Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Special For AppleTV Featuring All-Star Lineup

Mariah Carey has announced a new Christmas special that’s set to debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4, 2020, titled “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The special features a star-studded lineup of appearances and guest stars — including Tiffany Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

In addition to the Christmas special, Carey will debut a new single from the soundtrack, “Oh Santa!,” on Apple Music and other streaming platforms on Dec. 4. The single sees Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson performing with Carey. The soundtrack for the Christmas special itself is said to feature “new interpretations” of classics, and will feature Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as musical guests. It debuts on Apple Music on Dec. 4, and on other streaming platforms on Dec. 11.

