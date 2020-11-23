American Music Awards 2020: See The Full List Of Winners

November 23, 2020 Staff Entertainment Daypop

The American Music Award were held live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The audience looked a little different this year, with a “small but mighty COVID-free audience,” and cardboard cutouts of famous faces such as Dolly Parton and Beyoncé lining the front rows.

The Weeknd, Dan + Shay and Taylor Swift each took home three awards, with swift also winning the night’s biggest honor: artist of the year.

The full list of AMA winners can be found at the link below.

2020 American Music Awards Winners List: Updating Live

Via popcrush.com
Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com