American Music Awards 2020: See The Full List Of Winners

The American Music Award were held live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The audience looked a little different this year, with a “small but mighty COVID-free audience,” and cardboard cutouts of famous faces such as Dolly Parton and Beyoncé lining the front rows.

The Weeknd, Dan + Shay and Taylor Swift each took home three awards, with swift also winning the night’s biggest honor: artist of the year.

The full list of AMA winners can be found at the link below.

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com