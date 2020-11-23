Carrie Underwood & John Legend Release New Video for “Hallelujah”

Carrie Underwood released her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, and the 11-song album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The album features a combination of beloved traditional favorites, such as “Silent Night” and “Away in the Manger,” as well as original material, including “Sweet Baby Jesus” and “Let There Be Peace.” 

John Legend lends his vocal talents to the track “Hallelujah,” and now Carrie and John have teamed up for a music video for the song. Watch Carrie and John Legend’s new video for “Hallelujah” on YouTube.

