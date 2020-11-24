Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” Debuts At No 1 On Billboard Country Albums Chart

Chris Stapleton’s new album, Starting Over, debuts this week at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The album also tops Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums and Digital Albums charts and is No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart.

Starting Over features fourteen tracks, and is produced by Dave Cobb. The album also features his wife, Morgane Stapleton, with J.T. Cure (bass) and Derek Mixon (drums). Special guests include legendary musicians Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Paul Franklin, as well as the All Voices Choir who are featured on “Watch You Burn.”

Stapleton released two No. 1 albums in 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2.

