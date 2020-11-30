‘My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood’ To Debut On HBO Max

HBO Max is set to debut Carrie Underwood’s new music special “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood” on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Underwood performs a combination of traditional favorites as well as new original material from her first ever full-length Christmas album My Gift, which was released earlier this fall.

The special features a duet with John Legend singing “Hallelujah.” Viewers will also get an inside look behind the scenes of Underwood recording “Little Drummer Boy” with her five-year-old son Isaiah.

“My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood” will be available to stream starting Thursday, Dec. 3 on HBO Max.

