Darius Rucker And Violinist Lindsey Stirling Team Up For New Rendition of “What Child Is This”

Darius Rucker teamed with artist/violinist Lindsey Stirling to record a new rendition of “What Child Is This.” Darius and Lindsey will perform the tune during the CMA Country Christmas TV special on Nov. 30 on ABC.

“I was so honored when the CMA asked me to perform ‘What Child Is This,’ and to be getting to do it with an amazing musician like Lindsey is just awesome,” says Darius. Added Lindsey, “I was so excited to be a part of CMA Country Christmas again this year. Every year, they give me an amazing chance to sparkle in their spectacular show. This year was extra special since I got to collaborate with the amazing Darius Rucker. Hope everyone loves it as much as we do!”

Listen to Darius and Lindsey perform “What Child Is This” at the link: here.

