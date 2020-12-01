Tim McGraw Teams Up With Midland For Duet “Redneck Girl”

Tim McGraw has teamed up with Midland for a cover of the Bellamy Brothers’ hit, “Redneck Girl.”

“Redneck Girl,’ which served as the lead single from the Bellamy Brothers’ 1982 album Strong Weakness, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In an Instagram video, McGraw shares that the song was a hit during his teenage years, and he would later sing the tune at clubs as an aspiring artist. McGraw asked Midland to be a part of the cover after selecting them as an opening act for his 2020 Here on Earth Tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Redneck Girl” is one of the bonus tracks on McGraw’s new greatest hits album, McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019, which features collaborative hits “Highway Don’t Care,” featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban and “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s,” which includes guest vocals from wife Faith Hill, among others.

Take a look at the video for “Redneck Girl” at the link: here.

