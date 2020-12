Jake Owen and girlfriend Erica Hartlein are engaged. Jake revealed the news on his Instagram, along with a couple of photos in his Stories. One photo depicted Erica sporting a diamond ring, while a second photo showed Jake’s jeans with one muddy knee.

Jake and Erica have been dating since 2017 and share a daughter, Paris Hartley Owen, who was born April 29, 2019. Jake also has an eight-year-old daughter, Pearl, with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

