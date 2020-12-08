Gwen Stefani Drops New Single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Gwen Stefani has released her first pop song in four years, dropping “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” the first non-holiday solo tune Stefani has released since 2016.

A press release teases more new material is on the way from Stefani in the near future, though it did not confirm whether ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ is part of a new solo album. Stefani said in a statement:  “This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy. The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me.”

