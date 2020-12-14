Runaway June Brings Virtual Concert to Military Troops for the Holidays

Runaway June – comprised of Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne, and Natalie Stovall – has brought a new music special to the U.S. military and Armed Forces Entertainment just in time for the holidays. Titled When I Think About Christmas, the original virtual concert streamed exclusively on YouTube.

The band delivered their renditions of “Let It Snow,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Sleigh Ride.” In the special concert, they also shared their original singles from Runaway June’s latest EP, also titled When I Think About Christmas which is available on all streaming platforms.

Check out Runaway June Virtual AFE Concert at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com