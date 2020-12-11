Carrie Underwood Shares Performance Video of New Song ‘Sweet Baby Jesus’

Carrie Underwood has released a new video of her song, “Sweet Baby Jesus” as part of the holiday special Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Seasons.

Co-written by Underwood, Brett James and David Garcia, “Sweet Baby Jesus” is featured on Carrie’s new Christmas album, My Gift, which debuted at No. 1 on the “Billboard Top Country Albums” chart in September. The album includes a variety of 12 songs with a combination of Christmas traditional classics and as well as original material from Underwood.

The Cracker Barrel Sounds of the Seasons will also feature other female country artists such as county duo Maddie and Tae and Runaway June. The event will premiere on Cracker Barrel’s YouTube and Facebook pages on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. CT.

Take a look at Carrie’s performance of “Sweet Baby Jesus” – here.



Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com