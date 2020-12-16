Chris Lane Scores 3rd No. 1 Single On Country Radio With “Big, Big Plans”

Chris Lane scored his third No. 1 single on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week with his song “Big, Big Plans.”

The tune marks Chris’ first No. 1 single as a songwriter. Chris wrote and recorded the tune as part of his surprise proposal to now-wife Lauren Bushnell. The couple shared their first dance to the song at their wedding in 2019. Chris scored his first No. 1 single with “Fix” in 2016, followed by “I Don’t Know About You” in 2019.

You can take a listen to “Big Big Plans” at the link: here.

