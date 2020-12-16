Sam Hunt Indicted by Grand Jury on DUI & Open Container Charges

Sam Hunt has been indicted by a grand jury in Davidson County, Tennessee and will face charges of DUI and an open container violation. Sam was arrested for driving under the influence and having an open container in Nashville on Nov. 21, 2019. The indictment means there is probable cause to charge Sam with a crime(s).

According to the arrest warrant, police were notified that a driver, identified as Sam Hunt, was traveling the wrong way on a Nashville road. A field sobriety test was administered, and it was determined that Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is below .08.

Sam released a statement via Twitter on Nov. 22, 2019, saying: “Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

