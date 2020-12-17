Gabby Barrett Sets Record as “I Hope” Spends 20 Weeks At No. 1 on Hot Country Songs Chart

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the 20th week, which is the longest run by a solo female artist in the history of the chart. “I Hope” surpasses the record set by Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” which spent 19 weeks atop the charts.

“I Hope” is featured on Gabby’s 2020 debut album, Goldmine, and also topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in April; It won the Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, and is also the No. 1 song on Billboard’s 2020 Year-End charts for Hot Country Songs, Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs.

Listen to Gabby’s “I Hope,” featuring Charlie Puth – here.

Gabby Barrett’s ‘I Hope’ Breaks Record With 20th Week Atop Hot Country Songs Via www.billboard.com Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” tops Billboard’s airplay-, streaming- and sales-powered Hot Country…

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com