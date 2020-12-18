Dierks Bentley Shares New Music Video For “Gone”

Dierks Bentley has released the official music video for his new single “Gone.”

The music video for “Gone” was shot in Nashville back in November, and is produced by Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz and J.R Wilson, directed by Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske with animation by Skylar Wilson. It finds Bentley watching TV in agony while also taking on nearly every character he encounters on his TV screen from MacGyver to an infomercial host.

