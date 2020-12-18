Brett Young releases his version of the Christmas classic “Silver Bells”

Brett Young has released his take on a holiday favorite with his version of the Christmas classic “Silver Bells.”

Young’s “Silver Bells” follows his success earlier this year with the No. 1 hit “Catch,” as well as the release of his newest single, “Lady,” from an upcoming album. Young said in a statement: “Aside from ‘Silver Bells’ being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, it’s specifically always been one of my favorites. I think a song that’s able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on and that’s what Christmas is all about.”

Take a listen to Brett’s Silver Bells at the link: here.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com